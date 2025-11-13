Profund Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,190,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,598,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 65.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $166.83 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.50 and a 52-week high of $267.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

