Israel Discount Bank of New York Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% during the first quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $320.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

