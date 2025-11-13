Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM Stock Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,386.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,701,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $97.92 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYTM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 14,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $1,617,377.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,263.27. The trade was a 62.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,188 shares of company stock worth $3,483,583. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

