Profund Advisors LLC Sells 772 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $146.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

In other news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

