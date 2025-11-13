Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited $TIGR

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sparta 24 Ltd. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 6,260,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,418,000 after buying an additional 2,603,842 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $9,467,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 48.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,398,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 777,776 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 492.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 546,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 454,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Stock Down 1.4%

UP Fintech stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIGR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.10 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UP Fintech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

