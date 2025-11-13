Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,859 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,558.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,356,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,630,000 after buying an additional 4,093,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,388.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,612 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

