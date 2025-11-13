Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,718 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,015,000 after purchasing an additional 616,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,670,000 after buying an additional 195,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,408,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,322,000 after acquiring an additional 144,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 162,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT stock opened at $169.26 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.79 and a twelve month high of $192.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average is $145.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The business had revenue of ($5,136.05) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.30.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,944. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

