Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after purchasing an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $315.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.64. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.07 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

