Volex (LON:VLX) Trading Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 434.50 and last traded at GBX 422. 16,990,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,510% from the average session volume of 650,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLX shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 target price on shares of Volex in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 target price on shares of Volex in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 395.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 361.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 338.03. The company has a market capitalization of £771.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In related news, insider John Wilson acquired 89 shares of Volex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £298.15. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

