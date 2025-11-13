Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 5,387,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 529% from the average session volume of 856,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

