Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 252.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 86.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 738,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 50,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,170 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $286.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.23 and a 52-week high of $288.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

