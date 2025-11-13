Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Graco worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.6% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Graco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on Graco in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

