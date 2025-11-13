SLB (NYSE:SLB) EVP Abdellah Merad Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,692.99. This trade represents a 27.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. SLB Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild Redb upgraded SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB during the first quarter worth $169,232,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SLB by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in SLB by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 62,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLB by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 493,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

