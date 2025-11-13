Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 24,867 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,867 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Reddit worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth $341,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total value of $6,130,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 222,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,721,593.96. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,967 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.38, for a total value of $9,028,307.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,452,872.54. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 434,126 shares of company stock valued at $97,231,634 over the last ninety days. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $202.65 on Thursday. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $282.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.10 and its 200 day moving average is $176.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

