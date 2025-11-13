Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 884 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,733,000 after buying an additional 192,363 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,288,000 after acquiring an additional 741,282 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,092 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 523.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,522,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE BWXT opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $225.00 price target on BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

