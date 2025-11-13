Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $8.94 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises about 1.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,443,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 9.1% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in CocaCola by 72.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $307.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.