Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes $254,000 Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,182,331,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accenture by 63.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,378,000 after purchasing an additional 228,939 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,163,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,923,225,000 after buying an additional 126,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.