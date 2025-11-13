Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,985,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,390,000 after buying an additional 974,633 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,425.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,624,000 after buying an additional 935,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $369,205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,792,479,000 after acquiring an additional 588,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE NOC opened at $558.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

