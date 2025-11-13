Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 151 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $94,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 151,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,447,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 93,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE HD opened at $370.87 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $369.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

