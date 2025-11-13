Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $47,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, President Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.27 per share, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,100. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of FND stock opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.70. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

