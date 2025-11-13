Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUZ. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,131.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares in the company, valued at $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.70 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 365.71%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

