Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 16,343 Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,037,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 195,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In related news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 53,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $1,869,091.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,380.25. This trade represents a 47.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 4,572 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $220,873.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,491.24. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,622 shares of company stock worth $4,178,414. 61.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Globalstar Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GSAT opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.81. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.83.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.The firm had revenue of $73.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Globalstar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

