PFG Advisors Boosts Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 48.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SOUN stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.60. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 211.16% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,523 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,216,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,461,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,380,272. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 69,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,117,392.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,860,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,772,640. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 785,917 shares of company stock valued at $13,955,610. 9.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. Northland Securities raised SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

