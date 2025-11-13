6,517 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July $IJUL Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. PFG Advisors owned 0.09% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $105,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $231.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

