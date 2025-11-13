PFG Advisors Invests $97,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $470,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,557,401 shares in the company, valued at $15,994,508.27. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.18.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.1%

AGNC stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.34.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.93%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

