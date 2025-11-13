QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Insider Sells $276,592.00 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) insider Heather Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $176.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

