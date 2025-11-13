NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.180-12.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $124.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.24. NiCE has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. NiCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings raised NiCE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NiCE from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiCE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiCE by 81.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after purchasing an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NiCE by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,361,000 after buying an additional 50,403 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NiCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NiCE by 22.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiCE during the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

