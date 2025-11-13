Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENZN opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Featured Stories

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

