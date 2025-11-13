PFG Advisors Has $203,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 13.1%

BATS IFRA opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

