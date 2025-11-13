Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Releases Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFBGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 8.74%.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOFB opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Tofutti Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

