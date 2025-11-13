Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Releases Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 8.74%.
Tofutti Brands Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS TOFB opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Tofutti Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.86.
About Tofutti Brands
