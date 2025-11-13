Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $406,000 in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,104,000 after buying an additional 347,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Weatherford International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,485,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 171,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 429.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,103,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 894,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 318,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Weatherford International PLC has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Weatherford International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

