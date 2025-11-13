Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

