NIKE, Inc. $NKE Stock Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 344.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after buying an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

In other NIKE news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $64.22 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

