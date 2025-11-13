Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $129,374,000 after acquiring an additional 85,307 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,105,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $193.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock valued at $596,625,187 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

