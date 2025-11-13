Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Stake Boosted by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $234.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.29. The company has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.