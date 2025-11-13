Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases 753 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 195,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $143,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $325,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,860,951. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $326,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,044. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,430 shares of company stock valued at $45,313,988. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $609.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $719.36 and its 200 day moving average is $704.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

