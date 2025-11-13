First Western Trust Bank Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

First Western Trust Bank increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $308.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.97 and a 200 day moving average of $266.95. The company has a market capitalization of $325.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

