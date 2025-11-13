Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Gruss & Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gruss & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.4% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $325,596.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,721 shares in the company, valued at $16,860,951. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $326,227.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,044. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,430 shares of company stock valued at $45,313,988. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $609.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $719.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $704.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

