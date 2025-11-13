EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $28.22 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,637 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 4.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 1.7%

NKE stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

