Cherokee Insurance Co Acquires New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE LOW opened at $234.75 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $280.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.17 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29. The company has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

