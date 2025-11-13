Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $286.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $292.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

