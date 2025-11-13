Saxony Capital Management LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 125,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,101,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.2% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 71,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,891 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 67.6% in the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $286.71 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $292.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.49 and a 200-day moving average of $207.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $233.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

