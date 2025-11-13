PFG Advisors Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

PFG Advisors lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,200. This represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.85.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.74%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

