PFG Advisors Buys New Position in SAP SE $SAP

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 292.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 196.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,869,000.

SAP Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $253.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.46. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $227.52 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The company has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

