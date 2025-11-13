PFG Advisors Buys New Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Exelon by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Exelon by 4.8% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Exelon Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.