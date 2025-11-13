PFG Advisors Buys New Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

