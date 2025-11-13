PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 138,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,445,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,136 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on O. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 299.07%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

