Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Invesco worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Invesco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 81.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth $473,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Invesco

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other Invesco news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.