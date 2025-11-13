Midwest Trust Co Makes New $287,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

