Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Warner Music Group worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

WMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.